Industry

India COVID Response Fund raises ₹220 crore

The India COVID Response Fund (ICRF), a collective set up between GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based crowdfunding platform, non-profit partners, health experts, and fund managers, raised over ₹220 crore, and ₹190 crore of it has already been disbursed towards various pandemic relief activities.

ICRF worked across three key programmes: cash relief, humanitarian aid, and addressing the healthcare needs of frontline workers. The fund also witnessed help from 15+ philanthropy foundations and HNIs. Some of the early donors to the fund include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google.org, HSBC India, Omidyar Network India, UBS Optimus Foundation, Marico, Uber India (through Uber Care driver fund), Binny Bansal and ATE Chandra Foundation, a GiveIndia statement said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 5:19:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/india-covid-response-fund-raises-220-crore/article33250392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY