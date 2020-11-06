India Cements reports 13-fold spike in Q2 net profit at ₹69.21 cr

It had reported a net profit of ₹5.07 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

India Cements on Friday reported over 13-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹69.21 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal helped by lower expenses.

Its total income during the quarter under review, however, declined 14.18% to ₹1,094.58 crore as against ₹1,275.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

The company’s total expenses in the second quarter of the current financial year were down 22.83% at ₹980.83 crore as against ₹1,271.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.