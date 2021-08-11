India Cements profit more than doubles

‘Measures to cut costs aid bottomline’

The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) standalone net profit for the first quarter has more than doubled to ₹37 crore, due to proactive measures in controlling fixed costs, administrative and marketing overheads, and other discretionary expenses.

“The situation was more like Q1 of last fiscal,” said vice chairman and managing director, N. Srinivasan. “ICL’s plant capacity utilisation went up from 35% to 50% as we expanded the marketing zones to North, Northeast and Central India, which helped in improving the despatches during these tough times of severe lockdowns in the main markets,” he added.

The numbers had been achieved in the quarter ended June despite the onslaught of the second wave — which impacted the overall volume — and in the face of severe cost pressure through increase in fuel price and continuous increase in the price of petroleum products, he said.

Revenue from operations grew 35% to ₹1,022 crore. Cement production rose to 18.88 lakh tonnes from 13.43 lakh tonnes and overall volume stood at 19.45 lakh tonnes (14.28 lakh tonnes). Net plant realisation was lower by 7% due to the impact on sales mix as home markets were affected ‘very badly’.

On the outlook, Mr. Srinivasan said the new government in Tamil Nadu was expected to lend an impetus to housing and infrastructure development. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments had started implementing irrigation, road-building and other infrastructure projects as well as new housing schemes, he pointed out. All these developments gave room for cautious optimism for cement demand in the coming months, he said.

“Wherever a State government announces lockdown, the demand for cement goes down, and increases when it is lifted. Going forward, we see good possibility for cement demand to revive,” he said.

Last year, ICL repaid debts of about ₹500 crore, and a similar sum would be repaid during this fiscal, he said.