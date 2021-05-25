India Cements posts ₹71.6 cr. net

Chennai

Expecting pent-up demand, prices too are holding well: MD

India Cements Ltd. (ICL) reported standalone net profit of ₹71.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of ₹111 crore a year earlier.

Total income grew to ₹1,461.44 crore compared with ₹1,169.92 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

“Our performance has been creditable given that we operated only at 50% capacity for whole year,” said vice chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan, who was reappointed as MD for five years effective May 26, subject to approvals.

“Capacity utilisation rose from 35% in Q1 to 77% in the fourth quarter,” he added.

He pointed out that the company had repaid debt of about ₹550 crore during the year. “We reduced both inventory and receivables.”

For FY21, ICL recorded ₹222 crore in net profit (₹35.5 crore loss) on a total income of ₹4,460 crore (₹5,085 crore). The company declared a dividend of ₹1/- per share for FY21.

On localised lockdowns, he said, “In the west and north parts of India, there is relaxation taking place and gradual relaxation in the middle of June is expected in the south also.”

On the outlook for the current fiscal, he said, “We are expecting pent-up demand. We hope to generate more [sales], prices are holding; volumes may be better than last year.” He added that the company was aiming to repay ₹600 crore more of debt this year.

He also said that input cost pressures may persist this year but the costs could be passed on to the market. “We raised the price per bag by ₹10 in May. In June, it may go up by a similar amount.”