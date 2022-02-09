India captured a significant share of global fintech investments: KPMG

09 February 2022 13:49 IST

Globally, payments space alone saw $51.7 billion in investment in 2021, up from $29.1 billion in 2020, KPMG said in a report

Total global fintech funding across mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) reached $210 billion across5,684 deals in 2021, said KPMG in a report. Interestingly, India captured a significant portion of these investments, indicated the report.

Sanjay Doshi, Partner and Head, Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India said, “With four out of top 10 fintech deals in ASPAC originating from India demonstrates the country’s increasing influence on the fintech space.’‘

Globally, payments space alone saw $51.7 billion in investment in 2021, up from $29.1 billion in 2020. Also, investments in blockchain and crypto space soared to $30.2 billion in 2021 from $5.5 billion in the previous year. Cybersecurity and wealthtech received investments captured investments of $4.85 billion and $1.62 billion respectively, as per the report.

