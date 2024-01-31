ADVERTISEMENT

Import duty slashed for mobile phone components to 10%

January 31, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

“The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal has been reduced to 10%,” the Finance Ministry said.

Reuters

India has cut import duty on parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones to 10% from 15%, a move aimed at boosting exports from Asia's third-largest economy.

“The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10%,” the Finance Ministry said in a notification issued on January 30.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US