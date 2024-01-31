Import duty slashed for mobile phone components to 10%

January 31, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

India has cut import duty on parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones to 10% from 15%, a move aimed at boosting exports from Asia's third-largest economy.

“The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10%,” the Finance Ministry said in a notification issued on January 30.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.

