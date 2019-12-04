IL&FS reports ₹22,527 cr. net loss for FY19

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) reported a standalone net loss of ₹22,527 crore for the fiscal to March 2019, as against ₹333 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported a revenue of ₹824 crore, down from the ₹1,734 crore in the previous year.
This is the first earnings announcement after the government sacked its board in October last year.
As of end March 2019, total assets stood at ₹4,148 crore, a pale shadow of ₹23,868 crore year-ago. Liabilities rose to ₹21,083 crore from ₹18,276 crore.
As of October 8, 2018, the group has an external fund-based debt of ₹94,216 crore and an additional non-fund based debt of ₹5,139 crore.
