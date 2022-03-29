IL&FS headquarters at BKC sold to Brookfield for ₹1,080 crore

The iconic building has been “sold at ₹29,000 per sq. ft, which is the prevailing rate in BKC,” says Uday Kotak. | Photo Credit: Reuters

March 29, 2022 20:50 IST

Uday Kotak’s tenure to end on April 2

The iconic IL&FS headquarters, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has been sold to Brookfield Asset Management for ₹1,080 crore, the board of the scam-hit conglomerate informed on Tuesday.

The deal was signed on March 25 and Brookfield has paid performance guarantee of ₹108 crore.

“Letter of Intent has been signed and NCLT filing has taken place,” C.S. Rajan, MD, IL&FS, disclosed at a press conference.

The building, completed in the ’90s, is owned by group company TIFC. It will change hands during the course of 2022-23, he said.

“For me, in many ways, IL&FS is symbolised by this outstanding construction which is among the first buildings in BKC,” said non-executive chairman Uday Kotak.

“We, as a public interest board, did what is right for all the stakeholders and it is probably among the last major decisions taken during my tenure. It was a team job but there was sadness at the [signing] event. But we wanted to do what is right,” he added.

He said there were many interested parties but most had issues with the structure of the building. Stating that it gone to the best buyer he said the property had been “sold at ₹29,000 per sq. ft, which is the prevailing rate in BKC.”

For a while, IL&FS will utilise some space in this 4.5 lakh sq. ft building to help continue with the debt resolution process.

On Tuesday, Uday Kotak announced that his term as non-executive chairman of IL&FS would end on April 2. The government had appointed him to lead the new board in October 2018.

Mr. Rajan, the current MD, has been appointed as chairman and managing director of IL&FS for a period of 6 months from April 3 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

On lessons learnt in handling the IL&FS ‘fiasco’ in the last three and a half years, Mr. Kotak said, “Speed is important in [handing such] crises rather [than] wrangling that often happens amongst different policymakers.”

“Six layers of governance failed to function [which led to this crisis]. These include the management of the company, the board, Institutional shareholders, rating agencies, auditors and regulators. From governance point of view, we had six layers and the challenge was the structure (of operations) of IL&FS, he said.

“From the system’s point of view, irrespective of public or private sector, the nature of structure of groups and conglomerates, whether IL&FS or any other group, needs a close watch by the regulators and policymakers. So that you do not have a complex animal or hydra that goes out of control over time. I do hope that there is a significant watch on this as we go forward,” he added.

The new board which met on Monday estimated that the company had addressed debt of ₹55,000 crore till date, compared with ₹52,200 crore as of November 2021.

The incremental resolution of more than ₹2,700 crore since November 2021 comprised ₹1,080 crore from the sale of the headquarters, ₹900 crore under the Khed Sinnar claim settlement with NHAI, ₹230 crore from settlement of IFIN’s non-performing loan accounts and ₹520 crore from other recoveries.

In addition, the Group has been servicing debt of ₹1,000 crore across companies that have been named as green entities.

The Group retained its overall resolution estimate at ₹61,000 crore, representing 62% of overall debt of more than ₹99,000 crore as of October 2018.

“The debt addressed till date (₹55,000 crore) represents over 90% of the overall estimated resolution value. Resolution of remaining ₹6,000 crore debt will move into FY23,” Mr. Rajan said.

“This overall resolution estimate of 62% is double the average recovery of 31% under IBC,” he added.

“This has been largely possible due to the continued commitment of the new board and the management to preserve value in assets of national importance and maintaining going-concern status,” he added.

Of the 347 entities under IL&FS Group as of October 2018, 246 stand resolved, leaving 101 entities to be resolved in the next financial year.

An application has been filed with the NCLAT for undertaking interim distribution of ₹16,000 crore of cash and InvIT units available across the Group. More than 75% of the amount would be distributed to creditors of three large holding companies - IL&FS, IFIN and ITNL - which have a large base of public fund creditors.

Mr. Kotak and Mr. Rajan emphasised that they had to encounter several challenges in completing the resolution, which in turn, impacted timelines.

“Some of these are existence of complex shareholding arrangements and web of intra group borrowings, non-payment of dues by state utility to ITPCL, delay in receipt of annuities from some State Governments, securing various consent from other stakeholders including lenders, shareholders and joint venture partners, coercive creditor actions, and ongoing legal proceedings by different lender groups, sub-contractors and authorities,” Mr. Rajan said.