IL&FS board unveils road map to settle ₹57,000-crore debt

Shoring up funds: IL&FS has proposed to set up an InvIT with a target gross value of ₹13,000 crore. REUTERS

MUMBAI

20 July 2020 22:52 IST

Revised value accounts for 57% of overall debt; ₹50,500 cr. to be settled by March

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has announced a road map to address debt of ₹57,000 crore out of the total borrowings of more than ₹99,000 crore it had when the Centre superseded the board to take control of the scam-hit company in October 2018.

The current board headed by banker Uday Kotak said they were likely to address debt of ₹50,500 crore by March 31, 2021, including the ₹17,640 crore already addressed in June, and the rest thereafter. The debt already addressed includes ₹9,010 crore from sale of entities, principal paid in green entities, debt discharged in non-green entities and release of NFB limits and an available cash balance of ₹8,630 crore with group companies. The amount settled accounts for 18% of the total external debt of IL&FS.

IL&FS MD S.C. Rajan said the plan was to address a debt of about ₹8,800 crore by the second quarter of FY21, ₹18,000 crore by Q3, and over ₹6,000 crore in Q4. He said the aggregate value of debt being addressed would exceed ₹57,000 crore, including ₹6,650 crore that would be realised beyond March 2021. “The revised value accounts for over 57% of overall debt and is significantly higher than the average realisation, till date, for financial creditors under the IBC,” Mr. Rajan said. “The balance debt will be recognised as unrealised and that amount will be the haircut to be taken by the lenders.”

Having started off on a slow pace due to the complexity involved in the resolution process since it took over on October 4, 2018, the board said it was confident of achieving its targets despite the prevailing tough economic conditions triggered by COVID-19.

“The board and the management of IL&FS are fully committed to continue on the resolution path and we will come out with the progress report every quarter in the spirit of transparency,” Mr. Kotak said in a video conference.

“We are committed to the road map and will achieve it,” Mr. Kotak said.... In spite of whatever the external environment is, we are doing our best [to achieve the target],” he added.

Admitting that it took time, he said the debt resolution of the IL&FS Group was too complex as it involved a conglomerate of 347 companies registered in India and abroad and such an experiment had been undertaken for the first time.

“What has been achieved is relatively successful considering the current situation,” the board members said

While many companies have been liquidated the total number of 347 IL&FS group company will be reduced to 60 by March 2021 and the resolution of major holding companies will take a longer time.

The board has developed a ‘group resolution framework’ that received the NCLAT’s approval in March 12, 2020 and the firm has been adopting an approach of equitable distribution of the proceeds.

As part of the resolution efforts, IL&FS has proposed to set up an InvIT with a target gross value of ₹13,000 crore, which includes 3 SPVs where debt of ₹5,000 crore has been restructured.

The group is in an advanced stage of concluding the sale process of 15 entities with resolution of nearly ₹8,500 crore and plans restructuring an additional debt of ₹4,900 crore.