IIT Madras targets incubating 100 start-ups this year

January 03, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) is the institute’s umbrella body for nurturing, supporting, and overseeing various innovation and entrepreneurship projects.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) targets incubating at least 100 start-ups across various sectors this year.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “We are looking at starting 100 start-ups in 2024. We are also seeing a lot of interesting technologies coming up through Hyperloop start-up, ePlane, Agnikul Cosmos and Mindgrove Technologies, all of which are IIT Madras-incubated start-ups. These start-ups will deliver products, which will be of great national importance,” he added. 

Recognised as one of the top deep-tech start-up ecosystems in India, the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) is the institute’s umbrella body for nurturing, supporting, and overseeing various innovation and entrepreneurship projects.

