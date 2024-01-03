IIT Madras targets incubating 100 start-ups this year

January 03, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) targets incubating at least 100 start-ups across various sectors this year.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “We are looking at starting 100 start-ups in 2024. We are also seeing a lot of interesting technologies coming up through Hyperloop start-up, ePlane, Agnikul Cosmos and Mindgrove Technologies, all of which are IIT Madras-incubated start-ups. These start-ups will deliver products, which will be of great national importance,” he added.

Recognised as one of the top deep-tech start-up ecosystems in India, the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) is the institute’s umbrella body for nurturing, supporting, and overseeing various innovation and entrepreneurship projects.