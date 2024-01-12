IIP growth slumps to eight-month loqw of 2.4% in November

January 12, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s industrial output growth slumped to an eight-month low of 2.4% in November, from a 16-month high of 11.6% in October, with manufacturing output slipping to the lowest in seven months to grow just 1.2%.

The Mining sector grew 6.8% and production levels were at the highest since April 2023, but electricity generation dropped to its lowest since last February, although they were up 5.8% on a year-on-year basis, compared to a 20.4% uptick in October.

Just six of 23 manufacturing segments recorded growth in November, led by a 14.2% rise in coke and refined petroleum products, other transport equipment (up 9.8%) and motor vehicles (up 9.2%). On the other hand, furniture output dropped 30.5%, computers and electronics fell by 25%, sharper than the 15.2% overall decline between April and November 2023, while wearing apparel production continued to drag, dipping 20.5% in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the six end-use segments contracted in November — consumer durables (-5.4%) and non-durables (-3.6%) as well as capital goods (-1.1%) — while primary goods (8.4%), intermediate goods (3.5%) and infrastructure/construction goods (1.5%) clocked an uptick.

Consumer durables production collapsed to their lowest level in November since June 2021, when the country was in the grip of the second COVID pandemic wave.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.