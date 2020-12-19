IDBI Bank raises ₹1,435 crore

IDBI Bank has raised ₹1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing. The bank had targeted raising ₹2,000 crore (base size ₹1,000 crore with a green-shoe option of ₹1,000 crore) through the QIP issue at a floor price of ₹40.63 apiece.
The QIP committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on December 19 approved the issue and allotment of 3,71,808,177 equity shares to 44 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹38.60 per share, IDBI Bank said in the filing. The shares were issued at a discount of 5% to the floor price of ₹40.63 apiece, it said.
The QIP issue had opened on December 15 and closed on December 18.
Among the investors who were allotted more than 5% of shares in the QIP issue were Punjab National Bank (20.9% subscription); Bank of Baroda (13.9%); State Bank of India (13.9%); Indian Bank (6.97%); Canara Bank (6.97%) and Societe Generale-ODI (5.66%).
As with IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) too was unable to raise the targeted amount from its qualified institutional placement which closed on Friday.
PNB, which had planned to raise up to ₹7,000 crore through the QIP route, had said on Friday it had approved the issue of 106,70,52,910 equity shares at a discount of 4.95% from the floor price aggregating to ₹3,788 crore to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers. PNB’s QIP had opened on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath