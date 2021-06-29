ICRA trims tractor sales growth outlook for FY22

‘Estimate at 1-4% due to second wave’

Ratings agency ICRA on Monday revised downwards the growth forecast for domestic tractor volumes to 1-4% in 2021-22 due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic impeding the industry momentum in the first quarter.

The agency had earlier projected a 4-6% growth in domestic tractor volumes for FY22. “In view of the impact of the second wave, the same has been revised downwards to 1-4%,” ICRA said in a statement.

“Downside risks to these estimates emanate from spells of unfavourable rainfall leading to crop damage and a resurgence in COVID cases,” the ratings agency.

However, ICRA said given the high base of the previous fiscal, even stagnant volume growth in the current fiscal would still represent very strong volumes for the industry participants.

Even as there is uncertainty with regard to the evolution of the pandemic, the underlying demand drivers for the industry remain intact, ICRA said.