ICICI Lombard extends pay to COVID-hit staff

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard on Saturday said it will give up to two months’ gross salary in advance to all its COVID- positive employees.

The individual can pay back the advance in 6 or 12 monthly instalments at a later date, the insurer said.

The company will also reimburse medical infrastructure support expenses up to a maximum of ₹10,000 per family member, arising from home quarantine in case of infected employees.

The company is also providing a family floater cover of ₹4 lakh and a corporate buffer of ₹3 lakh to support their employees and families during such trying times.