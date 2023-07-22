HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICICI Bank reports 40% rise in standalone net profit to ₹9,648 crore

The Mumbai-based private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹6,905 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago period.

July 22, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai. File

A view of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Private lender ICICI Bank on July 22 reported a 40% rise in standalone net profit to ₹9,648 crore for the June 2023 quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans and an improvement in interest income.

The Mumbai-based private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹6,905 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago period.

Its total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹38,763 crore from ₹28,337 crore a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹33,328 crore over ₹23,672 crore in June 2022.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,227 crore in Q1 FY24 from ₹13,210 crore in the year-ago period.

At the same time, the net interest margin improved to 4.7% compared to 4.01% a year earlier.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.7% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 3.4% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.4 per cent against 0.7 per cent in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Its capital adequacy ratio fell to 16.71 per cent from 18.04 per cent at the end of June 2022.

Related Topics

banking / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.