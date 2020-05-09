ICICI Bank Q4 net rises 26% to ₹1,221 crore

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 26% rise in standalone net profit at ₹1,221 crore for the March quarter.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹969 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to ₹23,443.66 crore, from ₹20,913.82 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the assets front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 5.53% of gross advances as on March 31, 2020, compared to 6.70 per cent last year.

Net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 1.41% as against 2.06%.