ICICI Bank Q2 profit rises 14.5% to ₹11,746 crore

Updated - October 26, 2024 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
ICICI bank logged a growth of 19% in net profit on a consolidated basis.

ICICI bank logged a growth of 19% in net profit on a consolidated basis.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday (October 26, 2024) posted a 14.5% growth in its standalone profit to ₹11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹10,261 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The total income increased to ₹47,714 crore during the quarter under review against ₹40,697 crore in the same quarter last year, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported an interest income of ₹40,537 crore during the quarter compared to ₹34,920 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income (NII) improved by 9.5% to ₹20,048 crore from ₹18,308 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.97% of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 against 2.48% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.42% from 0.43% at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the bank logged a growth of 19% in net profit to ₹12,948 crore against ₹10,896 crore in Q2 FY24.

Published - October 26, 2024 03:25 pm IST

