ICICI Bank Q1 profit rises 10% to ₹11,696 cr

ICICI had logged a profit of ₹10,636.12 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

Updated - July 27, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 04:41 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
ICICI Bank on July 27 reported 9.96% increase in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹11,695.84 crore. The company had logged a profit of ₹10,636.12 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

Photo Credit: Reuters

ICICI Bank on July 27 reported 9.96% increase in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹11,695.84 crore.

The company had logged a profit of ₹10,636.12 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

On a standalone basis, the country's second-largest private sector lender reported 14.62% rise in profit at ₹11,059 crore as against ₹9,648.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹45,998 crore in April-June FY25 from ₹38,763 crore a year ago, as per an exchange filing by the lender.

Expenses jumped to ₹29,973 crore from ₹24,624 crore.

Overall provisions came in at ₹1,332.18 crore as against ₹1,292.44 crore for the year-ago period, and ₹718.49 crore in the March quarter.

Gross non-performing assets ratio was stable at 2.36% as on June 30, 2024.

