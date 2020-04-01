ICICI Bank cuts savings interest rate by 25 bps

Private sector ICICI Bank has reduced its savings account interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). For savings account balance below ₹50 lakh, the new rate will be 3.25% and for above ₹50 lakh it will be 3.75%. The new rate comes into effect from April 9.

ICICI Bank also reduced retail term deposit rates by 50 bps for deposits of less than ₹2 crore. The new rate will be effective April 3.