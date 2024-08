IBM will completely shutter its China R&D, resulting in layoffs affecting over 1,000 jobs, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported on Monday (August 26, 2024), citing a statement from the company.

IBM, the world's biggest technology services company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision comes amid the company's struggles with falling demand for its hardware and challenges in growth markets like China.

