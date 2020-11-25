Industry

IBBI moots tweaks to exit liquidation

PTI New Delhi 25 November 2020 21:37 IST
Updated: 25 November 2020 21:37 IST

To provide an orderly framework for withdrawal from the voluntary liquidation process, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed amendments to existing regulations.

A Corporate Person undergoing voluntary liquidation process should be allowed to seek approval from the Adjudicating Authority for withdrawal from the process, subject to conditions, according to a discussion paper. IBBI has sought public comments on the paper. Currently, IBC provisions and voluntary liquidation rules are silent on the withdrawal process after initiation.

