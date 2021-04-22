IBA suggests restricting banks’ business hours, staff rotation

Doorstep banking should be encouraged, association says

The Indian Banks’ Association has suggested some additional standard operating procedures for banks, including restricting business hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and deploying staff on a rotational basis in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

The association said it held a meeting of the special managing committee on April 21, which suggested issuing an advisory on the measures to be taken in addition to the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued last year.

Considering the fact that there is no nationwide lockdown and States are issuing relevant guidelines, the managing committee had advised that banks should continue to provide four mandatory services — accepting deposits, cash withdrawals, remittance and government businesses across the country.

Doorstep banking activities should be encouraged, the association said in the communication to State level bankers committees (SLBCs).

SLBCs could modify the SOPs depending on the situation in the respective States, the association said.

Employees may be deputed on a rotational basis or be allowed to work from home depending on the nature of job, staff position and size of the establishment, the IBA said. Ideally 50% of the employees may be called for ‘in-person’ duty and on a rotational basis, according to the additional measures suggested.

Banks should also explore arrangements with hospitals to provide all emergency medical facilities required for the staff in the event of an infection, the association said, emphasising on vaccination for the staff.