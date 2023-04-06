ADVERTISEMENT

I&B Ministry issues fresh advisory against betting and gambling adverstisements

April 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry took strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

In June and October 2022, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued advisories against betting and gambling advertisements. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Thursday issued a fresh advisory warning the media entities, platforms and online intermediaries against advertisements of betting and gambling.

In the new advisory, the Ministry took strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites. The government would be constrained to take appropriate legal action against any non-compliance, it said.

ALSO READ
A changing scenario on the cards  

“The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, and showed specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times,” the Ministry said, objecting to the promotion by a specific betting platform that encouraged the audience to watch a sports league on its website in prima facie violation of the Copyright Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While emphasising the “legal obligation as well as the moral duty” of the media, the advisory referred to the provisions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council. It mentions that “newspapers should not publish an advertisement containing anything which is unlawful or illegal…”.

The Ministry said another provision stated that “the newspapers and periodicals should scrutinise the advertisement inputs from ethical as well as legal angles in view of the editor’s responsibility for all contents including advertisement, under Section 7 of PRB [Press and Registration of Books] Act, 1867. Revenue generation alone cannot and should not be the sole aim of the Press, juxtaposed much larger public responsibility”.

ALSO READ
The blurred lines between gaming and gambling

The advisory said: “In spite of the above very clear position, the Ministry has been informed of recent instances where news publishers, including mainstream English and Hindi newspapers, have published/printed/advertisements/promotional content of betting sites/platforms which are clearly violative of the statutes and the various norms/guidelines issued thereunder as also goes against the very spirit of the advisory issued by MIB [Ministry of Information & Broadcasting]”.

Editorial | Gaming and gambling: On the Centre’s move to regulate online gaming

In June and October 2022, the Ministry issued advisories stating that “betting and gambling are illegal, and hence direct or surrogate advertisements of such activities falls foul” of the Consumer Protection Act, Press Council Act, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules and other relevant statutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US