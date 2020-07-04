I-T dept amends tax challan to include non-resident e-commerce suppliers for equalisation levy

The Income Tax department has brought in changes to the challan for paying the equalisation levy by expanding its scope to include non-resident e-commerce players supplying goods or services online.

Over two dozen non-resident tech companies would come under the purview of the equalisation levy which was introduced in Budget 2020-21 and has come into effect from April 1. Its first instalment is due on July 7.

The 2% tax would be levied on consideration received by such companies from e-commerce supply or services.

The income tax department has modifies challan ITNS 285 (relating to payment of equalisation levy) to enable payment of the first installment by non-resident e-commerce operators.

The amended challan now adds “e-commerce operator for e-commerce supply or services” under ‘Type of Deductor’

The challan also seeks mandatory PAN of the deductor. Further, it provides for ‘Outside India’ option while seeking address along with this modification in the payment challan, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also cleared the clouds on requirement of PAN by making it a mandatory tab in the challan.

“This has rather imposed a burdensome and challenging task for non-resident e-commerce players to apply for and obtain PAN within one business day in the midst of curbs, lockdown and pandemic affected business life and also organize the mode of payment through an Indian bank account or debit card issued by an Indian bank,” he said.

Non-resident digital companies were awaiting a detailed FAQ for clarity on abstruse issues around the equalisation levy, said details.Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala.