Hyundai, Volkswagen to raise prices across models from January

December 16, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Hyundai car plant at Irungattukottai near Chennai. File

The Hyundai car plant at Irungattukottai near Chennai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Auto majors Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said they would be increasing prices across model ranges in India from January 2023 owing to rising input costs.

HMIL said while it continued to absorb the rising cost, it would now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range. The South Korean carmaker said it would continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimise the price impact on customers.

Volkswagen said it had been absorbing a significant portion of the rising input costs and the price increase would partially offset the impact.

