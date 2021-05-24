Hyundai to shut plant for five days, after workers’ protest

Hyundai said in a statement that the plant operations were underway as per schedule on Monday.

The management of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has decided to temporarily suspend its plant operations in Sriperumbudur from May 25 to May 29. A section of workers walked out of the plant and protested on Monday, seeking closure of the plant amid the intense lockdown and concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

However, Hyundai said in a statement that the plant operations were underway as per schedule on Monday.

Meanwhile, New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF), a labour union with activities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has urged the state government to allow only industries catering to medicines, electricity and food during the intense lockdown and cancel the permission given to other industries like automobiles, auto parts, two-wheeler manufacturing among others.

A union respresenting workers at Renault-Nissan plant has told the company that they will go on strike from Wednesday, alleging that their Covid-related safety demands have not been fulfilled.

In a statement, it said the workers are scared about their safety and don’t want to risk their lives by commuting to the factories for work.

NDLF alleged that when MSME units are closed, big automobile and cement industries have been allowed to operate in full swing and they lead to spread of COVID-19.

The Union further alleged there has been death of workers across industries due to the pandemic and workers also getting infected.

NDLF also pointed out that the state government has said that essential industry staff cannot commute on two-wheelers and industries have to arrange for their transportation.

There is no assurance that these industries would make sufficient arrangements for the transportation and the option of making the staff within the premises is also ruled out, it added.

NDLF also said the workers are finding it difficult to go to work and also have a psychological fear that the management would take action if they don’t turn up for work.

Taking into account the severity of COVID spread and to protect the lives of workers, the state government should not allow the automobile, auto parts and other industries to operate, it urged.

The industries must offer leave with pay when they are closed, not only to permanent workers, but also to contract workers and migrant workers as well when the industries, NDLF added.

Hyundai said it has undertaken several initiatives to help and support employees across the country during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, including steps to safeguard the health and ensure well being of the entire workforce.