HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai signs pact for acquisition, assignment of identified assets related to General Motors India’s Talegaon Plant

‘We intend to create an advanced manufacturing centre for cars Made-in-India in Talegaon, Maharashtra,’ says Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

August 16, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. File

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) said it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to General Motors India (GMI)’s Talegaon Plant in Maharashtra.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and Asifhusen Khatri, Vice-President Manufacturing of General Motors India and General Motors International Operations, participated in the signing ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana.

“The APA covers the acquisition and assignment of land and buildings as well as certain machinery and manufacturing equipment situated at GMI,” the HMIL said in a statement.

“The completion of the acquisition and assignment is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders,” the statement added.

‘Significant milestone’

Mr. Kim said, “This year is a significant milestone for Hyundai Motor India, as we celebrate 27 years of activity in the market. Demonstrating our dedication to India, earlier this year, HMIL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest ₹20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu for expanding capacity and establishing an electric vehicle ecosystem.”

“As we reinforce our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ [Self-Reliant India], we intend to create an advanced manufacturing centre for cars Made-in-India in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in 2025,” he added.

GMI’s Talegaon plant currently has an annual production capacity of 130,000 units. Upon completion of the agreement, HMIL plans to expand the annual production capacity to achieve its strategic goal in the market.

Production capacity to be enhanced

Since HMIL already has enhanced its production capacity from 750,000 units to 820,000 units in the first half of this year, the capacity augmentation of the GMI plant will lay the foundation for HMIL to produce around 1 million units a year, HMIL said.

HMIL said it was strategically investing in Maharashtra, aligning with Hyundai Motor’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’

“ By undertaking this strategic initiative, Hyundai Motor aims to make a significant contribution to the overall economic growth of India. This investment demonstrates its strong commitment to driving progress and creating a positive impact on the local community by fostering the development of a robust industrial ecosystem,” the company said.

HMIL would make phased investments for the purpose of upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon Plant.

“These investments are aimed at bringing the plant up to Hyundai Global Operating and Manufacturing Standards, ensuring the production of automobiles that exemplify manufacturing excellence,” the company said.

Related Topics

company information / cars / automobile / Maharashtra / Haryana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.