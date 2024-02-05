GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai mulls $3 billion India IPO at $25-30 billion valuation: sources

While Hyundai's plan for an IPO later this year is not finalised, it could potentially be the country's biggest stock market offering.

February 05, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - MUMBAI

Reuters
Representational image of the Hyundai logo.

Representational image of the Hyundai logo. | Photo Credit: AP

South Korea's Hyundai Motor is exploring an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian unit to raise at least $3 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Hyundai Motor India is also in early stage talks for an IPO later this year that could value the company at $25 billion-$30 billion, the sources said.

While Hyundai's plan for an IPO later this year is not finalised, it could potentially be the country's biggest stock market offering, the sources said.

The company is exploring "value unlocking for its India business" through the IPO, the two sources said.

A spokesperson at Hyundai's India unit declined to comment.

Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker by sales, has said it plans to invest $2.45 billion in the country for its electrification push with plans to launch new EVs, charging stations and a battery pack assembly unit.

The carmaker, which entered India more than 20 years ago, has 15% share of the Indian car market and competes with Maruti Suzuki and local rival Tata Motors.

Related Topics

business (general) / automobile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.