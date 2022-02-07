Hyundai India under fire over ‘Kashmir’ tweet by Pakistan dealer

In response, Hyundai Motors India said, "Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism."

Facing backlash over social media messages in support of "struggle for freedom in Kashmir" by an account with handle @hyundaipakistanofficial, Hyundai India has said that it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism.

The Twitter account, which describes itself as the official account for Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt) Ltd in Pakistan, has posted a message stating "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom". A similar message was also posted on the social networking platform Facebook.

Following this, #BoycottHyundai has been trending on Twitter in India.

It added that the "unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

Stating that India is a second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, it has a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and "we strongly condemn any such view".

"As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens," it added.