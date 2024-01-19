Hyundai acquires GM’s plant at Talegaon, signs MoU with Maharashtra to invest ₹6,000 crore

January 19, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on January 19 said it has completed acquisition and assignment of identified assets at General Motors India’s Talegaon Plant in Maharashtra.

“The acquisition has been completed post fulfilment of certain conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders,” the Indian subsidiary of the Korean automobile major said.

The Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) covers assignment of land and buildings and acquisition of identified assets at General Motors India’s Talegaon Plant.

The company said that an MoU had been signed between it and Government of Maharashtra in the presence of Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra and Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., in Davos on January 18th, 2024.

It further said that it would invest ₹6,000 crore in Maharashtra.

Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “India is a very important market for Hyundai Motor Company, and we are committed to provide benchmark creating products & technologies to Indian customers.”

“As we look forward to the next decade of progress for Hyundai Motor India, it is critical for us to augment our manufacturing capacity in India. The Talegaon manufacturing plant will play the role of a catalyst in achieving HMIL’s 1 million annual production capacity milestone,” he added.

“The acquisition of Talegaon plant reinforces our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), by making India a hub for advanced smart mobility solutions, Make-In-India for the world. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon, Maharashtra in year 2025,” he further said.

Talegaon plant has an existing annual production capacity of 1,30,000 units. Hyundai Motor India said it would expand the annual production capacity to achieve its strategic goal in the market. It would make phased investments for the purpose of upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon Plant.

“These investments are aimed at bringing the plant up to Hyundai Global Operating and Manufacturing Standards, ensuring the production of automobiles that exemplify manufacturing excellence,” the company said.