HUL to sell water purification business Pureit to A.O. Smith

The Pureit brand complements A.O. Smith’s geographic and channel presence, says A.O. Smith India’s Parag Kulkarni

Published - July 15, 2024 05:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on July 15 said it had signed an agreement to sell its water purifier business in India to A.O. Smith, a global water technology company.

Rohit Jawa, CEO & Managing Director, HUL, in a statement said, “This move is in line with our strategic intent to focus sharply on our core categories. Pureit provides essential water purification solutions to millions of loyal consumers, and I am confident the brand will thrive further under the ownership of A.O. Smith.”

Parag Kulkarni, President, A.O. Smith India Water Products Private Ltd, said, “The Pureit brand, known for innovative water purification products, strong brand recognition and dedication to customer service, complements A.O. Smith’s geographic and channel presence.”

“The Pureit team’s deep understanding of consumer needs and water treatment expertise adds tremendous strength to A.O. Smith in India, and we look forward to welcoming the Pureit team to the A.O. Smith family,” he added. 

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and HUL said it would continue to manage the business until the completion of the transaction.

