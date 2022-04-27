HUL Q4 net profit rises 9% on ‘all-round growth’

Turnover rises 10%, volumes stay flat

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said fourth-quarter net profit grew 9% to ₹2,327 crore from a year earlier, due to ‘strong, all-round’ performance.

Turnover rose 10% to ₹13,190 crore with underlying volumes staying flat.

“We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares,” the company said in a filing.

For FY22, net profit climbed 11% to ₹8,818 crore, while turnover too rose 11% to ₹50,336 crore. Underlying volume growth was 3%.

The company’s board proposed a final dividend of ₹19 per share. Together with the interim dividend of ₹15 per share, the total dividend for the year amounts to ₹34 per share.

“In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range,” said CEO and managing director Sanjiv Mehta.

“Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business,” he added.

“While there are near-term concerns around significant inflation and slowing market growth, we are confident of the medium to long-term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focussed on delivering a consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth,” he added.

The company said its home care business reported growth of 24% with ‘strong’ performance in fabric wash and household care.

The beauty and personal care business of the company rose 4%.

The company’s foods & refreshment business grew 5%, driven by performance in beverages, foods and Ice-cream.

The company said in the context of unprecedented inflation, it continued to ‘manage its business dynamically, driving savings harder across all lines of P&L and taking calibrated pricing actions using the principles of net revenue management’.