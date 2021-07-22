HUL Q1 net up 10.7 % at ₹ 2,100 cr; net sales rises 13 % to ₹ 11,966 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 10.7 % in its consolidated net profit at ₹ 2,100 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 1,897 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its net sales during the quarter under review stood at ₹ 11,966 crore, up 13.21 %, as against Rs 10,570 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL's total expenses was at ₹ 9,546 crore, up 14.68 % in the first quarter of FY 2021-22, as against ₹ 8,324 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the result, HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said: "In a challenging environment, we have delivered a strong performance across topline and bottomline. Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio." The second wave of COVID-19 brought upon us a severe humanitarian crisis.

Mr. Mehta further said: "Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about the demand recovery. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth and margins in a healthy range." Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at ₹ 2,446.15, up 0.50 % on BSE.