HUL makes two key appointments

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has announced the appointment of Madhusudhan Rao as executive director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, and Deepak Subramanian, as executive director, Home Care.

Mr. Rao, currently EVP, Home & Hygiene, will take over from Priya Nair who will move into her new global role as Beauty & Wellbeing, chief marketing officer.

Mr. Subramanian, currently vice-president, Home Care, South-East Asia / ANZ (SEAA) & global head, Fabric Enhancers, will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity.