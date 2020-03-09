HPCL, BPCL to maximise brent purchase

At least four Asian refiners, including India’s HPCL and BPCL, plan to maximise purchases of April-loading Middle East crude after Saudi Arabia drastically cut its prices for term contract buyers, four sources at the refiners said on Monday.

Saudi Aramco on Saturday cut its selling price for Arab Light crude oil to Asia for April to a discount of $3.10 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $6 a barrel from the March price, its biggest-ever month-on-month price drop. The sources said they were still waiting for other Middle East producers such as Kuwait and Iraq to issue their official selling prices (OSPs), which are due by the 10th of each month.

The other West Asia producers are expected to cut their April crude OSPs to follow the trend set by Saudi Arabia.

“In Middle Eastern crude [prices], definitely there will be substantial softness, we will try to maximize to the extent possible,” said M.K. Surana, chairman of HPCL.

Two of the four refinery sources said they will seek the maximum amount of crude they can take in April from Saudi Arabia due to the deeply discounted OSPs.