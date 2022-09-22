HP to create 2,000 digital classrooms in government schools across India

HP would rope in NGO partners, corporate foundations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to implement this project. File | Photo Credit: AP

HP India on September 22 said it would enable up to 2,000 digital classrooms under HP Accessible Learning for All (ALFA) initiative in India.

These digital classrooms would be set up in government or government-aided schools across 17 States for Class 9 and 12 students. The initiative was in line with the government’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said the company in a statement.

HP would rope in NGO partners, corporate foundations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to implement this project. HP would fund the capital expenditure required to equip each classroom with technology including multi-function printers, webcams, a laptop for teachers, smart TVs, Android boxes, and an internet dongle for connectivity, according to the company.

HP India managing director Ketan Patel said, “Through the HP ALFA programme, we aim to accelerate quality education for young students and inclusive access to skills, knowledge, and technological expertise.”

National Council for Educational Research & Training (NCERT)’s DIKSHA course content and syllabus would be used for the students’ training programme. The project would also offer teacher training sessions to empower them to use technology-led teaching in classrooms and engage students for better learning, said HP.