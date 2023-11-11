HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Hospitality firm Tamara eyes doubling Indian capacity

November 11, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Chennai

N Anand
Tamara Leisure Experience Pvt. Ltd., under the leadership of CEO Shruti Shibulal is gearing up to grow through acquisitions and management contracts.

Tamara Leisure Experience Pvt. Ltd., under the leadership of CEO Shruti Shibulal is gearing up to grow through acquisitions and management contracts. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Having crossed the 1,000-key milestone globally, Tamara Leisure Experience Pvt. Ltd. (Tamara) is looking to double the number of keys in the domestic market to over 500 in four months, said a top official.

“We recently crossed 1,000 keys with the inauguration of our latest property in Coimbatore,” CEO Shruti Shibulal said during an interaction.

The Bengaluru-based hospitality firm has more than tripled its capacity in five years, and aims to expand mainly in the Southern States. O By Tamara in Coimbatore, its latest addition with 141 rooms, will be followed by expansions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kumbakonam and Guruvayur.

Ms. Shibulal said they are also eyeing religious tourism in smaller temple towns like Kumbakonam, Guruvayur, Velankanni and Bodh Gaya. Besides, Kannur in Kerala is also on the radar.

Tamara began operations in Madikeri, Karnataka in 2018, followed by Kodaikanal, Kerala and Germany. It acquired four properties in Germany with 618 keys.

Having invested close to ₹250 crore in two properties in Tamil Nadu and similar amount in Karnataka and Kerala, “we follow an asset light concept. The expansion will be done through acquisition or management contracts,” Ms. Shibulal said without divulging details about further investments or revenue.

Asserting that all the properties have achieved breakeven, Ms. Shibulal said while the domestic business has crossed the pre-Covid level, the international tourist’s arrival is yet to pick up.

Related Topics

tourism and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.