Honeywell launches ‘Impact’ to cash in on India's mid-segment

Tech firm Honeywell launched Impact by Honeywell, a brand created to cater exclusively to the growing mid-segment in India.

Under Impact by Honeywell, the company on Wednesday unveiled a slew of locally developed products that claim to solve challenges faced by mid-segment customers in terms of productivity, cost control, revenue leakage, quality, and compliance.

Akshay Bellare, president, Honeywell India, said, “Impact by Honeywell brings the weight of Honeywell’s technology capabilities to offer affordable, easy-to-install and easy-to-use products and digital solutions that are geared to solve the problems of mid-segment customers.”

Impact by Honeywell’s portfolio includes a range of simple and connected solutions that go into buildings and focus on energy management, fire safety, security and surveillance, and workforce management, as per the company.

“We see tremendous potential for adoption of automation, digitalisation, and smart products and solutions in the mid segment,” Mr. Bellare added.

Honeywell claims its newly introduced Universal AC Controller saves upto 30% of AC energy bills by reducing wastage and unwanted usage of air conditioners. Some 40% of the medicines that are consumed globally are made in India, but undue delay in transit results in rejection of some of these shipments, The company says its BluTag 360, a digital tracking and shipment condition monitoring solution for vaccines and drugs, may solve such issues.

According to Honeywell, middle-income households in the country are set to almost double by 2030, offering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with an opportunity to meet their burgeoning demands. In the business-to-business context, this segment represents a large customer base spread within and beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities.