Honda launches BS-VI compliant City, price starts at ₹9.91 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday introduced BS-VI compliant version of its premium sedan Honda City, which is priced between ₹9.91 lakh and ₹14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Petrol version of the BS-VI compliant Honda City is available in both manual and automatic transmissions, while diesel version will be introduced subsequently, HCIL said in a statement.

The company said it has introduced Digipad 2.0 — an advanced infotainment system, in V, VX and ZX variants of the car, which now comes with 17.7 cm advanced touchscreen audio, video and navigation system with smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

HCIL Senior vice president & Director, Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel said, “The launch of BS-VI Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-VI versions of other models in our line-up.”

The company has been selling BS-VI compliant Honda CR-V Petrol and Honda Civic Petrol since their launch in October 2018 and March 2019 respectively.

Dec 10, 2019

