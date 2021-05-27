‘Home demand to reach pre-COVID size post FY23’

Mumbai, Pune to shrink in FY22: Crisil

The residential real estate demand will touch pre-pandemic levels only after 2022-23, a ratings agency said.

The top-six markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, the National Capital Region (NCR), Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai will collectively grow 5-10% by area in 2021-22 on improved affordability and work-from-home needs, Crisil said.

Pune and Mumbai will show a contraction because of the stamp duty cut-fuelled demand in the previous fiscal year, it said.

“Demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata is set to rise 40-45% this fiscal after plunging 25-45% last fiscal, propelled by better affordability and lower base,” its director Isha Chaudhary said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune are likely to see a contraction of 10-20% this fiscal, after a 5-15% growth last fiscal, with end-users concluding transactions to benefit from lower stamp duty, Ms. Chaudhary added.

“Absolute demand will catch up with pre-pandemic levels only after fiscal 2023,” Crisil said.