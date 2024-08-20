GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindustan Zinc to pay ₹19 as second interim payout

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer

Published - August 20, 2024 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Hindustan Zinc Ltd said its board has approved the second interim dividend of ₹19 per share for the current financial year. File

Hindustan Zinc Ltd said its board has approved the second interim dividend of ₹19 per share for the current financial year. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) said its board has approved the second interim dividend of ₹19 per share for the current financial year amounting to ₹8,028.11 crore.

The board gave the go-ahead in a meeting held on Tuesday.

"The board...has considered and approved the second interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share i.e. 950% on face value of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 amounting to ₹8,028.11 crore," Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a filing to BSE.

PTI had earlier reported that HZL is planning a special dividend payout of ₹8,000 crore to its shareholders in FY25.

For FY24, HZL paid a total dividend of ₹5,493 crore, with the government receiving ₹1,622 crore for its 29.5% stake in the company.

In FY23, the company set a record by paying out a dividend of around ₹32,000 crore, with the government receiving a substantial ₹9,500 crore.

HZL has reported 19.3% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,345 crore for June quarter FY25 due to higher EBITDA. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,964 crore for the year-ago period.

Income rose to ₹8,398 crore from ₹7,564 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India.

