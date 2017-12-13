Hindustan Copper re-opens mine

Hindustan Copper Ltd. has reopened the Kendadih Copper Mine at Ghatsila in Jharkhand which had been closed since February 2000 due to economic reasons.
Considering the favourable market conditions, the company had reworked the business plan and re-opened the mine this week after obtaining all the statutory clearances, the company said in a regulatory filing.
An investment of about ₹100 crores is being proposed annually on this project. About ₹72 crores capital expenditure had already been incurred, a company official said.
After completion of mine development activities, Kendadih Mine is expected to produce 2.3 lakh tonnes of copper.
HCL will also re-open another brownfield mine in the Singbhum copper belt and open a new mine. They were Rakha and Chappri-Siddheswari with a total ore capacity of 3 million tonnes, according to HCL chairman- cum-managing director Santosh Sharma.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor