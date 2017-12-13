Hindustan Copper re-opens mine

Hindustan Copper Ltd. has reopened the Kendadih Copper Mine at Ghatsila in Jharkhand which had been closed since February 2000 due to economic reasons.

Considering the favourable market conditions, the company had reworked the business plan and re-opened the mine this week after obtaining all the statutory clearances, the company said in a regulatory filing.

An investment of about ₹100 crores is being proposed annually on this project. About ₹72 crores capital expenditure had already been incurred, a company official said.

After completion of mine development activities, Kendadih Mine is expected to produce 2.3 lakh tonnes of copper.

HCL will also re-open another brownfield mine in the Singbhum copper belt and open a new mine. They were Rakha and Chappri-Siddheswari with a total ore capacity of 3 million tonnes, according to HCL chairman- cum-managing director Santosh Sharma.