Hindustan Copper plans to raise around ₹548 crore

May 11, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - New Delhi

A proposal in this regard will be taken up at the company’s board meeting next week on May 19, 2023

PTI

Gujarat Copper Project (GCP) of state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd. at Jhagadia in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PTI

State-owned Hindustan Copper on May 11 said it plans to raise around ₹548 crore through various financial routes.

A proposal in this regard will be taken up at the company's board meeting next week on May 19, 2023.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board will consider the "recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds by issue of equity shares through qualified institutional placement method to the extent of 9,69,76,680 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each of the company in one or more tranches".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The board will also seek approval of shareholders to offer, issue and allot secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on private placement basis up to ₹500 crore, it said.

Under the Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper is the country's only vertically integrated copper-producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

Its mines and plants are spread across five units, one each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US