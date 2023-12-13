ADVERTISEMENT

Hindustan Coca-Cola to invest ₹3000 cr. in Gujarat

December 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), and the Government of Gujarat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, signalling a major investment of ₹3000 crore.

The MoU demonstrated HCCB’s commitment to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for juice and aerated beverages in Rajkot by 2026, said the firm.

According to the company which manufactures 60 different products under seven categories from its 16 factories spread across the country, this fresh investment is expected to create a considerable industrial footprint, fostering substantial economic and social growth in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The venture is proposed to take HCCB’s total employee strength in the state to over 1,500, the company said. HCCB’s existing network in Gujarat includes 285 distributors and over 2,24,000 retailers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

beverages

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US