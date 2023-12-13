GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hindustan Coca-Cola to invest ₹3000 cr. in Gujarat

December 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), and the Government of Gujarat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, signalling a major investment of ₹3000 crore.

The MoU demonstrated HCCB’s commitment to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for juice and aerated beverages in Rajkot by 2026, said the firm.

According to the company which manufactures 60 different products under seven categories from its 16 factories spread across the country, this fresh investment is expected to create a considerable industrial footprint, fostering substantial economic and social growth in the region.

The venture is proposed to take HCCB’s total employee strength in the state to over 1,500, the company said. HCCB’s existing network in Gujarat includes 285 distributors and over 2,24,000 retailers.

Related Topics

beverages

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.