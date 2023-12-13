Hindustan Coca-Cola to invest ₹3000 cr. in Gujarat

December 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), and the Government of Gujarat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, signalling a major investment of ₹3000 crore.

The MoU demonstrated HCCB’s commitment to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for juice and aerated beverages in Rajkot by 2026, said the firm.

According to the company which manufactures 60 different products under seven categories from its 16 factories spread across the country, this fresh investment is expected to create a considerable industrial footprint, fostering substantial economic and social growth in the region.

The venture is proposed to take HCCB’s total employee strength in the state to over 1,500, the company said. HCCB’s existing network in Gujarat includes 285 distributors and over 2,24,000 retailers.