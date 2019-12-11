Industry

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., workers settle for 12% wage benefit/revision

HAL office on Cubbon road, in Bengaluru. File

HAL office on Cubbon road, in Bengaluru.

The revised wages will be notified after the board of directors ratifies the MoU and a tripartite settlement is signed before labour authorities at different locations of the HAL

The management and workers of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) have signed a memorandum of understanding for settling the workers’ wage revision with 12% fitment benefits.

The HAL announced on Wednesday that the MoU was signed here on Tuesday.

With effect from January 1, 2017, workers will get fitment benefits at 12%; and perks and allowances under a cafeteria system at 25% for those in scales 1 to 10; and at 22% for workmen in special scale of the revised basic pay from that date, besides other benefits.

The revised wages will be notified after the board of directors ratifies it and a tripartite settlement is signed before labour authorities at different locations of the HAL, it said.

It envisages wage revision, productivity improvement and other related matters.

The workers went on a strike in October to press for 15% fitment benefits and up to 35% benefit in perks for various scales.

