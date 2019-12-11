Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., workers settle for 12% wage benefit/revision

The management and workers of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) have signed a memorandum of understanding for settling the workers’ wage revision with 12% fitment benefits.

The HAL announced on Wednesday that the MoU was signed here on Tuesday.

With effect from January 1, 2017, workers will get fitment benefits at 12%; and perks and allowances under a cafeteria system at 25% for those in scales 1 to 10; and at 22% for workmen in special scale of the revised basic pay from that date, besides other benefits.

The revised wages will be notified after the board of directors ratifies it and a tripartite settlement is signed before labour authorities at different locations of the HAL, it said.

It envisages wage revision, productivity improvement and other related matters.

The workers went on a strike in October to press for 15% fitment benefits and up to 35% benefit in perks for various scales.