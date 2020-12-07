Hindalco to invest ₹730 cr. in extrusion plant

Hindalco Industries Ltd., belonging to the Aditya Birla Group, has announced plans to set up a 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa with an investment of ₹730 crore. The new plant will service the market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions, the company said in a statement.
“The project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in Hindalco’s downstream strategy as the company revives its long-term downstream investment plan, it said. The company plans to build a larger value-added product portfolio over the next few years and this investment indicated confidence in the economic revival, which in turn would help raise demand for downstream products, it said. Commercial production is expected to start in 24 months. Satish Pai, MD, said, “We are seeing a revival in the economy, with demand picking up in the construction and auto sectors. This has given us confidence to move forward.”
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath