Hindalco posts Q1 net loss of ₹709 cr.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. on Friday reported a first- quarter consolidated net loss of ₹709 crore, compared with net profit of ₹1,063 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue during the quarter declined 16% to ₹25,283 crore, from ₹29,972 crore in the year earlier.

“On account of certain special items, including charitable contributions towards COVID relief, ex-gratia paid to employees for their contribution during COVID, and Aleris acquisition costs, the reported PAT was impacted,” the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

