High double-digit sales growth likely: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India said it expects to log high double-digit sales growth this year compared with 2020 and remains hopeful of repeating the performance next year as well, riding on the back of strong demand for personal mobility, a senior company official said.

The firm is counting on various positive factors such as the rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccination and improvement in the economy to achieve its business goals.

It, however, cautioned that it remain wary of a resurgence in COVID cases in Europe, and high fuel costs, which it said could offset business outcomes going ahead. “When you compare with last year, obviously the numbers look much more positive. A high double-digit growth is round the corner. The shift towards personal mobility has really helped,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd. director (sales, marketing, service) Tarun Garg said.

The firm has a customer booking backlog of almost 95,000 units, he added.


