Hero Motorcycle unveils BS VI Activa two-wheeler

Honda Motorcycle unveils BS VI Activa

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday unveiled its first BS VI-compliant two-wheeler — Activa 125 BSVI — ahead of the April 2020 deadline. “With the unveiling of new Activa 125 BSVI, Honda will begin this transition to BSVI emission norms,” Minoru Kato, president and CEO, Honda Motorcyle and Scooter India said. The new scooter will be 10-15% more expensive than the BS IV version. The current version of the scooter is priced up to ₹64,733 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company would manufacture only BS VI version of the Activa 125 and discontinue the BS IV version, HMSI senior vice president, sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company will start selling the model towards the end of second quarter of the current financial year.

Earlier this week, Hero MotoCorp, too, had announced receiving BS VI certification for a two-wheeler.